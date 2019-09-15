Michael Veldman threw three touchdown passes and ran for two touchdowns to help Gustavus Adolphus outlast Wis.-Stout 41-31 on Saturday in Menomonie, Wis.

The Gusties (2-0), who led 28-17 at halftime, scored two touchdowns in a four-minute span in the third quarter to open a 41-17 lead.

The host Blue Devils (0-2), who lost to St. John's 14-7 in their season opener, scored their final touchdown in the final minute.

Veldman, a senior from Becker, passed for 249 yards and rushed for 43 yards.

The Gusties also had three interceptions.

Bethel 38, Wis.-River Falls 20: Jaran Roste passed for 299 yards and three TDs and rushed for 104 yards and a TD to lead the Royals, ranked No. 10 in Division III, past the host Falcons. The Royals trailed 13-10 at halftime, but Roste threw three TD passes in the third quarter and completed the scoring with a 60-yard TD run in the fourth.

Carleton 20, Lawrence 10: Beau Nelson threw two second-half TD passes to help the Knights pull out the nonconference victory in Appleton, Wis. Sean Goodman rushed for 72 yards and a TD for the Knights (2-0), who trailed 10-7 at halftime.

Concordia (Wis.) 31, Augsburg 0: The Falcons' defense limited the host Auggies to 57 yards and six first downs in the nonconference victory. James Linn threw two TD passes and rushed for 102 yards for the Falcons.

Crown 23, Beloit 6: Avory Caruthers rushed for 162 yards and a TD and Ameer Lee rushed for 147 yards to lead the host Storm to its first victory since the 2016 season. The victory ended a 24-game losing streak for Crown (1-1).

St. Olaf 33, Luther 20: Khayleb Willis rushed for 260 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Oles to the nonconference victory in Decorah, Iowa. Willis, a senior from Deltona, Fla., averaged 7.9 yards in 33 rushing attempts.

St. Scholastica 41, Presentation 13: Zach Edwards passed for 302 yards and five TDs to lead the host Saints to the nonconference victory in Duluth. Edwards, who completed 28 of 47 passes, became the program's all-time leader in completions and TD passes. Edwards, a senior from St. Paul, threw three TD passes in the second quarter as the Saints built a 34-6 halftime lead.

Wis.-Whitewater 20, Concordia (Moorhead) 10: The Warhawks, ranked No. 3 in Division III, rallied for the nonconference victory over the host Cobbers. Wis.-Whitewater (2-0) trailed 10-3 with two minutes remaining in the first half before Zach Oles threw a 54-yard TD pass to J.T. Parish. The PAT tied the score 10-10 at halftime. Oles, who passed for 248 yards and a TD and rushed for 56 yards and a TD, scored on a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter to give the Warhawks a 19-10 lead.

NSIC

Sioux Falls 34, Winona State 12: Thuro Reisdorfer rushed for two TDs in a 2½-minute span in the fourth quarter to help the host Cougars (1-1) pull away from the Warriors. The Cougars led 17-12 going into the fourth quarter before Reisdorfer scored on runs of 4 and 1 yards to open the 18-point advantage with 9:16 remaining.