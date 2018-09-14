GAME OF THE WEEK
Concordia (Moorhead) at Augsburg, 10 a.m. Saturday: The Cobbers (1-1), coming off a 24-6 loss at No. 10 Wisconsin-Whitewater, have defeated Augsburg eight consecutive times. The Auggies (2-0) won 27-24 at Concordia (Wis.) last week. The Cobbers defeated Augsburg 42-20 last season.
WEEK 3 STORY LINES
• St. Thomas, which played its first football game in 1904, will play the 1,000th game in program history on Saturday. The Tommies (1-0) will play host to Hamline. St. Thomas is just the second Minnesota college or university team to reach that milestone. The Gophers (1,240 games) are the other.
• Carleton ended a 16-game losing streak — dating to October 2016 — with a 44-23 victory over Lawrence last Saturday. The Knights (1-1) play host to crosstown rival St. Olaf on Saturday.
• UMAC teams went 1-14 in nonconference games the first two weeks of the season. Martin Luther's 28-24 victory at Rockford last Saturday was the only victory by a UMAC team.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Vinny Pallini, WR, St. Thomas: The junior from Green Bay, Wis., returned a kickoff for a TD and kicked five extra points in the Tommies' season opener on Sept. 1. It was the third return for a TD in his Tommies career.
Ryan Schlichte, QB, MSU Mankato: The junior, who played at Mankato West, passed for a career-high 332 yards and a TD to rally the Mavericks to a 38-36 victory at Augustana.
BY THE NUMBERS
27 Consecutive regular-season MIAC victories by St. Thomas. The MIAC record is 28 set by St. John's in 2004.
93 Yards Hamline's Triston Thomas went on a TD run against Macalester, the longest rushing play by an MIAC back since 2009 and the longest in Division III this season.
380 Rushing yards per game — third among Division II teams — for Bemidji State. The Beavers (2-0) rushed for 422 yards in a 66-0 victory at Mary (N.D.) last week.
JOEL RIPPEL
