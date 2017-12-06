Gallery: A Jewish man blows a shofar with the Dome of the Rock in the distance, in Jerusalem, Dec. 6, 2017. President Trump plans to name Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Wednesday, upending nearly seven decades of American foreign policy.

Gallery: An American flag is hung on a street light near the American consulate in Jerusalem, Dec. 6, 2017.

Gallery: A guide leads American tourists near the Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem, Dec. 6, 2017.

Gallery: A Palestinian youth walks in the Old City of Jerusalem, Dec. 6, 2017.

Gallery: Tourists walk on a rainy day near the Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem, Dec. 6, 2017.

Gallery: Jewish men pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Dec. 6, 2017.

Gallery: Jewish women in the Old City of Jerusalem, near the Dome of the Rock, Dec. 6, 2017.

Gallery: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II, 2nd left, along with their delegations at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Erdogan has warned that the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital will lead to "public unrest" in the Islamic world. Without directly naming U.S. President Donald Trump, Erdogan said: "No one has the right to play with the fate of billions of people for the sake of personal whims."

Gallery: Palestinians holds posters of the U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest in the West Bank City of Ramallah, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Gallery: Women chant slogans and hold Palestinian flags during a protest at the Unknown Soldier Square, in Gaza City, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Gallery: Palestinian demonstrators burn representations of Israeli and American flags during a protest against the possible U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Gaza City, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Gallery: A view of the Western Wall and the Dome of the Rock, some of the holiest sites for for Jews and Muslims, is seen in Jerusalem's Old City, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Gallery: Pakistani cleric Samiul Haq, center, speaks during a news conference in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Haq, known as the "Father of the Taliban," described Trump as an "evil man" and urged the Muslim world to stop the U.S. leader from insulting Palestinians.

Gallery: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 2nd right, accompanied by his wife Emine, right, poses for photographs with Jordan's King Abdullah II, 2nd left and his wife Queen Rania, left, prior to their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. With U.S. President Donald Trump' expected recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Erdogan said Tuesday that Jerusalem was a "red line" for Muslims and could lead Turkey to cut off diplomatic ties with Israel. He is inviting leaders of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation to an extraordinary meeting to discuss Jerusalem's status on Dec. 13.

Gallery: A child holds a Palestinian flag as he chants slogans during a sit-in in the Bourj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

President Donald Trump’s decision Wednesday to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem sparked reactions from Minnesota religious leaders that ranged from outrage to relief.

Many Jewish leaders were thrilled that the U.S. is finally recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital but weren’t necessarily pleased with the method.

Muslims were outraged that a top bargaining card in Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations had just been “given away.”

For those evangelicals who believe the end of the world is near, the U.S. Embassy’s move was yet more evidence to support the biblical prediction of the second coming of Christ.

Minnesota’s mainline churches, meanwhile, expressed mix reaction. Some supported the move, others opposed it, while still others said they did not have enough information to opine.

“I think it was a wise decision,” said Rabbi Joshua Borenstein, executive director of the Torah Academy in St. Louis Park. “It’s not like Jerusalem is NOT the capitol of Israel. The Knesset (Legislature) is there.” And the city was the Jewish people’s ancient capital, he said.

As part of the process, President Donald Trump will instruct the State Department to begin the multi-year process of moving the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, U.S. officials said.

“But every person of every faith must be treated with respect,” he added.

Imam Makram El-Amin was among Muslim clerics worried about the safety of Muslims, Palestinians and other minority groups in the city with deep religious significance to Muslims, Jews and Christians.

“In terms of religious freedom (in Jerusalem), it’s stirring the pot in a region that has fragile peace at best,” said El-Amin, an imam at Masjid An-Nur mosque in Minneapolis.

Minnesota’s evangelical Christians no doubt have different perspectives on the move, said Carl Nelson, executive director of Transform Minnesota, an organization serving those churches.

Among the groups welcoming the relocation to Jerusalem are evangelicals who emphasize a Biblical “end time prophecy,” he said.

Others recognize the move could put Christians who live in Israel and Palestine at risk,” he said, “and that it could hinder the peace process.”

The Rev. Tom Duke, coordinator of the St. Paul Interfaith Network, has been building bridges between Christians, Jews and Muslims for years.

“I was horrified,” said Duke. “I think it will undermine any prospects for peace. It will add the symbolism of the U.S. is one-sided rather than a broker of peace.”

The status of Jerusalem as a sacred city, which embraces so many of the world’s faiths, stuck in the mind of the Rev. Curtiss DeYoung.

“To politicize a religious city is a bad move,” said DeYoung, CEO of the Minnesota Council of Churches. “It is a city that should have the power to unite people in peace. This could play into the hands of extremists.”

Borenstein said he visited Israel last month, and found people curious — but not obsessed — about what President Trump would do.

But a giant billboard that he spotted in Jerusalem indicated the embassy was high on some Israeli’s minds.

“It said something like ‘This spot is available for the embassy,” he chuckled.

While opinions varied, it was “a historic day,” said Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas.

He noted that Trump’s announcement “doesn’t pre judge important final status issues such as Palestinian claims to East Jerusalem and boundaries of Jerusalem.

“The president’s decision also reflects American law since 1995 — regarding Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and recognizes 3,000 years of Jerusalem as Judaism’s holiest city.”

But that’s not how Sameh Shabaneh, a Palestinian Muslim living in Woodbury, sees it.

“The Palestinians have invested so much in the peace process, now the United States has tilted the scales to one side,” Shabaneh said.

“I just talked to my family (in Jerusalem),” he said. “They are scared.”