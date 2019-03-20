A Minneapolis-based cannabis grower that is one of Minnesota’s two designated suppliers of marijuana for medical purposes, has raised $51 million in a private placement of its stock.

On Wednesday, it also begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Vireo Health International, trading as “VREO,” closed at $5 per share in its first day of trading, indicating a market value of about $550 million Canadian dollars.That's about $415 million in U.S. dollars

Vireo gained the Canadian-exchange listing through a $3 million purchase of a dormant gas-and-oil exploration firm in what is called a “reverse takeover” in Canada.

Vireo CEO Kyle Kingsley, a former Twin Cities emergency room physician who started the company in 2015, said the additional capital and public listing will help “significantly expand our geographic footprint and our investments in intellectual property development.

“We believe that science will drive the lion’s share of long-term opportunity in the cannabis industry,” he said. “From novel, efficient, scaled processing equipment to proprietary consumer products and our expansive intellectual property portfolio, Vireo has positioned itself as the cannabis company of the future.”

In a several-hundred-page prospectus filed with Canadian regulators, Vireo said it has previously raised $62 million in debt and equity to help it finance general operations and several acquisitions.

Vireo chose to list on a Canadian exchange, as have other U.S.-based cannabis companies, because the business of marijuana over interstate lines is illegal in the United States. About 30 states in recent years, including Minnesota, have allowed the industry to grow at home, from medical uses only, to full legality for recreational-adult usage as well as medical purposes.

Vireo, one several companies that operates multiple entities through state-regulated operations, is raising money in anticipation of expanded legalization of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes.

Vireo describes itself as a science-focused, physician-led team of more than 250 employees in six states including Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Ohio that is “dedicated to providing best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally-friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at company-owned and third-party dispensaries.”

The company lost $2.5 million on revenue of $17.6 million during the first nine months of 2018, according to the prospectus.

CEO Kingsley,42, who founded the company in 2015, was paid $252,248 in 2018. Kingsley, who was raised in Harmony, Mn., owns about 10 percent of the 110 million shares of stock on a fully diluted basis.

Corporate officers and other insiders own up to 25 percent of the company.