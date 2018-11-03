Rochester

Voters can ride buses to the polls for free

Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will let city residents ride free on Election Day to and from certain polling places.

On Tuesday, bus riders are advised to tell their driver they are heading out to vote or returning afterward and no fare will be charged for the trip.

RPT cautions that the bus routes serve many polling places, but not all of them. Those served can be found online at www.rptride.com. Some stops may require a walk of up to a quarter mile.

Polling places and other voter information may be found at the Rochester City Clerk's voter resource webpage, www.rochestermn.gov/vote.

Dan Browning

Duluth

Bayfront Park gets new German event

A new tourism attraction celebrating German culture is in the works for Bayfront Festival Park in 2019.

Kern and Kompany announced Friday that it's planning the Duluth Oktoberfestival, to be held in the park Sept. 13-15.

"We are always looking for ways to bring new and different events to our community," said Ryan Kern, president of Kern and Kompany. "Duluth is known as a destination for some of the best events in the state and this will be no exception."

Kern said the company, which produces Minnesota's largest air show — the Duluth Air & Aviation Expo — has been working on the Octoberfest idea for several years and has plans to gradually expand it.

The company plans to release details about the event next year through the website duluthoktoberfestival.com, on Facebook and Instagram platforms via @duluthoktoberfestival, and on Twitter through the handle @duluthoktober.

Dan Browning

Statewide

Cities celebrate with Veterans Day events

Veterans Day activities will take place in a number of cities across Minnesota this week, including Fergus Falls, Crookston, Luverne, New Ulm, Silver Bay and Winona.

Veterans Day officially is Sunday, Nov. 11, but activities begin Wednesday with a breakfast organized by Minnesota Valley Luther High School in New Ulm and continue through Nov. 12 with the Star of the North U.S. Marine Corps League Honor Guard sharing cookies with students at Nevis Public School, in Nevis.

In Mankato, Jonny B's and Rent MSU are sponsoring a play day Nov. 11 at the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota. Admission is free for current and past military service members and their families. For a full list of events, see the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs page at mn.gov/mdva/news/events.

Dan Browning