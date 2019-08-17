Greater Minnesota

State entrepreneurial director is named

Neela Mollgaard, founder of the entrepreneurial support entity Red Wing Ignite, will become executive director of a similar and new statewide program called Launch Minnesota on Aug. 26.

Mollgaard's task is to build a team that will support entrepreneurs and tech startups and spur innovation that draws "global attention, talent and capital," said Steve Grove, commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

At Red Wing Ignite, Mollgaard forged partnerships with government, academia, businesses and nonprofits to foster entrepreneurship. She has also served as a member of the Governor's Task Force on Broadband and chairwoman and a founder of Women Cents, which brings women together to learn how national issues affect Red Wing children and families.

With an annual budget of $2.5 million, Launch Minnesota will pair private businesses and nonprofit organizations and provide financial incentives, training and grants to people starting companies in technology sectors such as aerospace, agricultural processing, nanotechnology and medical devices. The program formally starts Oct. 1.

DAN BROWNING

WILLMAR

Complaint alleges attorney misconduct

A Willmar attorney has been charged with misconduct over his involvement in a bankruptcy case involving the former mayor of Kerkhoven, Minn.

Gregory R. Anderson is the subject of a complaint filed with the Minnesota Supreme Court by the state Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility.

Anderson represented James Rothers in many personal and professional matters for nearly 15 years. Rothers resigned as Kerkhoven mayor in 2017 after heated disputes with City Council members.

Anderson represented him in a federal lawsuit accusing Rothers of hiding millions of dollars from creditors of his bankrupt construction company.

In court documents, Anderson is accused of helping Rothers hide assets from his creditors and his wife. Anderson is also accused of lying to investigators looking into the allegations against him.

The court filing accuses Anderson of helping Rothers hide nearly $1 million worth of gold and silver coins, "knowingly and dishonestly" covering up Rothers' ownership of several companies, and hiding other assets and bank accounts.

Anderson also is accused of knowingly allowing Rothers to lie to investigators.

In a legal filing, Anderson denied the accusations.

JOHN REINAN