Lutsen

Famed Lake Superior resort has new owners

A little more than a year after it was put on the market for $9.95 million, Lutsen Resort has a new owner. The sale price of the landmark North Shore property was not immediately disclosed, but resort staff confirmed that the deal closed Wednesday. New owners Bryce and Sheila Campbell plan no major changes to the 133-year-old resort, said Lutsen marketing manager Katie Krantz.

The sale includes the main lodge, a ballroom, covered bridge, restaurants and 50 acres overlooking scenic Lake Superior shoreline. Former owners Scott Harrison and Nancy Burns plan to retire and stay in Cook County.

Matt McKinney

Duluth

Job search company touts Zenith City's prospects

Duluth got a nice boost last week when job search site Indeed.com's Hiring Lab gave it top ranking for U.S. metro areas based on adjusted salary and opportunity.

A report titled "U.S. Cities Where Salaries Go Furthest: 2018" on hiringlab.org first listed metro areas with highest salaries adjusted for cost of living. But then it warned readers that "Unless you've already got a secure job in hand, you should consider the ease of finding a job today and the odds of having one in the future."

The best metro area for adjusted salaries with better-than-average unemployment today and future growth prospects?

Duluth. The city quickly put out a news release touting the news.

"The rest of the country is catching on to what we've always known: Duluth is special," Mayor Emily Larson said in the release. "It's our people, our sense of place, our purchasing power. Our grounded optimism. While it's possible to live anywhere, Duluth is where you can have a great life."

Pam Louwagie

Greater Minnesota

Five cities get funding for water projects

The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority has approved grants and loans totaling $23.83 million for five water projects in Baudette, Chisholm, Gilbert, Greenbush and Stewart.

Wheelers Point Sanitary District in Baudette will get $3.56 million from the Water Infrastructure Fund for a new wastewater system. It also received a $4.46 million grant and $2.14 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Office of Rural Development.

Chisholm will get a $2.39 million grant from the Water Infrastructure Fund, a loan of $597,306 from the Clean Water Revolving Fund to fix the sewer collection system, and a $1.5 million loan from the Drinking Water Revolving Fund to replace sections of water main and to install new fire hydrants and gate valves.

Gilbert will get $11.72 million to fix the wastewater treatment facility and add advanced components for treating mercury.

Greenbush will get $1.14 million to install water mains, hydrants and gate valves in two areas of the city and relocate a water main along Hwy. 32.

Stewart will get $2.92 million to replace and loop water mains.

Dan BROWNING