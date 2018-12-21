WASHINGTON — Minnesota’s top budget official said he is increasingly concerned about the economic effects of the looming federal government shutdown.

“Short term we don’t see an immediate effect, but the long term nature of this makes us concerned,” Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans told the Star Tribune.

Frans said he grew more concerned after President Donald Trump vowed in a tweet early Friday morning that “there will be a shutdown that will last a very long time” if Democrats voted against funding $5 billion for his proposed wall on the Mexican border.

With lock-step Democratic opposition, Republicans lack enough votes in the U.S. Senate to approve a measure that passed the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday night and would keep the government running until Feb. 8 and provide $5.7 billion for the border wall.

The partial shutdown would affect only 25 percent of the federal government. It was not immediately clear how many Minnesota employees would be affected, though the state has 16,795 federal civilian workers, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. Frans said that 3,000 federal employees work at Minnesota’s state agencies, mostly those overseeing veterans, health and human services, transportation, employment and economic development.

He said the state routinely prepares for short-term government shutdowns. No immediate layoffs are expected, he said, and state agencies are reaching out to their federal partners to prepare. But the state is looking at what the longer-term impact will be on programs that depend on federal reimbursements, such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). The state provides cash aid to low-income citizens and is paid back by the federal government. Though Minnesota has enough money to keep making such payments for a while, according to Frans, “but at some point we’d have to ask ourselves, ‘Is the federal government actually going to reimburse us for this money?”

The federal agencies that will lose funding are the departments of transportation, agriculture, commerce, justice, interior and homeland security.

Late Thursday, the House passed a stopgap funding bill 217-185 that included money for the border wall. In their last major votes, Minnesota’s two departing Republican congressmen diverged. U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, who has advocated a more moderate approach to immigration reform, voted against it.

But U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, another Minnesota Republican leaving Congress, said in a statement late Thursday that he voted for the legislation “that would ensure we properly fund border security that we know who is coming into our country and we stop those who wish to do us harm. Additionally, we prevent human trafficking, stem the flow of dangerous drugs like fentanyl and stop those who take unfair advantage of our nation’s generosity — at the expense of our fellow Americans.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer also voted for the legislation. Three of Minnesota’s Democrats opposed it: U.S. Reps. Betty McCollum, Collin Peterson and Rick Nolan. U.S. Reps. Tim Walz — the incoming governor — and Keith Ellison — the incoming state attorney general — were absent.

Nolan lamented that Trump would not accept a compromise on border security. The Democratic congressman opposes a wall, quipping that if you build a 10-foot fence people will get a 12-foot ladder.

“It’s a foolish waste of money,” he said.