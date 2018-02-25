Taylor Heise of Red Wing has been named Ms. Hockey as the top senior girls’ hockey player in Minnesota.

Heise, who has committed to play at the University of Minnesota, led her team to the Class 1A state tournament this season, scoring 13 hat tricks and 67 goals. The forward and two-year captain topped 200 goals for her career.

Her selection from a group of five finalists was announced Sunday during a banquet at the RiverCentre in St. Paul.

Heise’s hockey pedigree includes being a member of three gold medal-winning U.S. women’s national Under-18 teams at the 2016, 2017 and 2018 world championships. She also trained with the the national team before the Four Nations Cup.

Also at the banquet, Eden Prairie’s Alexa Dobchuk was named Senior Goalie of the Year.

The awards are sponsored by Let’s Play Hockey magazine and the Minnesota Wild, GoodWood Hockey and OS Hockey.

