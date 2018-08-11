The Hennepin County medical examiner has identified two people who died in July as the result of all-terrain-vehicles crashes.

Sabrina Hope Miller, 14, of Phoenix, Ariz., was driving an ATV outside of Grove City, in Meeker County, about 9:20 p.m. on July 13 when it flipped over, pinning her underneath.

She died five days later at HCMC in Minneapolis from cardiac arrest caused by asphyxiation, according to the medical examiner.

James Henry Ellingson, 70, of Wabasso, was driving an ATV near Kintire Township, in Redwood County, about 5:20 p.m. on July 5 when his ATV was struck by a car. He died July 20 at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale of complications stemming from blunt-force injuries, according to the medical examiner.

At least 27 people died in ATV-related incidents in Minnesota between 2014 and 2016, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The Star Tribune reported in 2015 that 90 percent of children who died in accidents across the country were riding vehicles made for adults.

MIGUEL OTÁROLA