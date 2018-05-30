Minnesota’s attorney general sued the manufacturer of a fentanyl spray made to manage excruciating cancer pain, alleging that the company violated state and federal laws that prevent the marketing of such drugs for off-label purposes.

Documents presented Wednesday morning by Attorney General Lori Swanson showed how sales representatives for Insys were coached to aggressively promote the opioid drug, Subsys, for purposes beyond cancer pain, to recommend higher initial doses than federally recommended, and to latch onto doctors who were susceptible to marketing influence.

“They call them golden gem physicians,” Swanson said.

The lawsuit builds on other actions taken nationally against Phoenix-based Insys, whose chief executive was indicted in Massachusetts last year for alleged conspiracy and racketeering. It also occurs amid a rising rate of drug overdose deaths linked to opioids, particularly to fentanyl — which is considerably stronger than most prescription opioid painkillers and even illicit heroin.

Swanson said her office is considering legal action against other opioid manufacturers, but that it wanted to hold this company specifically accountable for marketing tactics that she called “brazen” and “crass.” One communication from the company encouraged sales representatives to “win big” by selling as much of the drug as possible.

“Win big?” she said. “That type of talk has no place in medicine.”

Insys officials weren’t immediately available to comment Wednesday, but in a statement earlier this year they pledged reforms.

Federal law allows doctors to prescribe drugs for something other than their listed purposes, but prohibits drug companies from marketing them “off-label.” Minnesota also prohibits most gifts from pharmaceutical companies to doctors, and the lawsuit alleges that this state law was violated.

Insys representatives appeared to host “sham” educational sessions that were mostly just one-on-one talks with doctors about the drug, said Cody Wiberg, executive director of the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy. In addition to joining lawsuit, the pharmacy board is filing administrative claims in Minnesota against Insys and its pharmaceutical license in the state.

A review of state records showed that two Minnesota doctors received $43,000 from Insys for attending multiple meetings branded as educational sessions.

“These two physicians became the company’s top prescribers in Minnesota,” said Swanson, who has forwarded the identities of these doctors to the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice. Neither doctor was an oncologist.

Records show that at least 17 Minnesota doctors prescribed Subsys, which is administered as a spray under the tongue, between 2013 and mid-2017. Eighty percent of the doses prescribed were above the federally recommended standard. Subsys is approved to manage cancer pain, Swanson noted, but only for cancer patients who are already taking other opioids and finding the pain still intolerable.

No fatal opioid overdose cases in recent years have been specifically linked to Subsys, Wiberg said, but the spray formulation would make it an attractive target to abuse and a potential contributor to the statewide opioid epidemic.

In their statement earlier this year, Insys officials said, “The company continues to strive to take responsibility for inappropriate actions of some former employees and has invested significant resources over the last several years to establish an effective compliance program and build an organizational culture of high ethical standards.”