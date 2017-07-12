Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson sued CenturyLink on Wednesday, arguing that the internet, phone and cable provider frequently billed Minnesota customers at higher rates than its sales agents quoted.

The lawsuit, filed in Anoka County District Court, contends that CenturyLink often refused to resolve price discrepancies discovered by customers. Swanson is asking a judge to impose civil penalties and order the company to pay restitution.

“Shopping for internet and cable TV service isn’t easy if companies don’t give straight answers about the prices they will charge,” Swanson said in a statement.

CenturyLink did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Among the specific incidents detailed in the lawsuit are the case of a Blaine man who was quoted a rate of $39.97 for cable service and charged $71.97. A man in Columbia Heights was told he’d pay $14.95 per month for internet but was billed $29.95 each month.

Swanson’s legal complaint also points to internal e-mails from CenturyLink employees who acknowledge the problem. One employee wrote that they received numerous complaints each day and that “maybe 1 out of 5 are quoted correctly or close enough,” adding that “I have one today quoted $39 and its [sic] over $100 monthly.”

The lawsuit alleges that CenturyLink employees gave customers a variety of excuses for the billing discrepancies — and for why they couldn’t resolve them. Those ranged from employees telling customers that quoted offers were “not binding” or that discounts didn’t need to be honored because they are “a gift from us to you.”

The lawsuit was filed against several companies affiliated with the Louisiana-based CenturyLink: CenturyTel Broadband Services LLC, d/b/a CenturyLink Broadband; Qwest Broadband Services, Inc., d/b/a CenturyLink; and Qwest Corporation, d/b/a CenturyLink QC.