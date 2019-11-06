Despite expected low turnout this election, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday that the procedures followed were the same as what’s expected for the big-ticket ballots in 2020.

Spokesman Peter Bartz-Gallagher said the most notable metro race was St. Paul’s question on trash collection.

“I think the common wisdom has been that that has been driving a lot of turnout there,” he said.

Such issues, he added, don’t usually draw the attention of a legislative race, much less a congressional or presidential contest.

Kelly Fenton, a former Republican legislator from Woodbury who plans to run again next year, posted video and photos of a moving truck driving through Woodbury with the back end open and what appeared to be election signs and boxes.

“Does this look like secure voting equipment to you?” she posted with #VoterFraud.

Election interpreter Gracy Nyo counted voting stickers at the Arlington Hills Community Center in St. Paul on Tuesday.

Washington County officials quickly responded. “Rest assured that ballots, rosters and tabulators were not in this truck,” they tweeted, and then contacted the Secretary of State’s Office. Washington County election chief Jennifer Wagenius said she reached out to Fenton, who later tweeted she was “assured that our election integrity has not been compromised.”

Bartz-Gallagher said Tuesday’s election was handled like any other: “All the same checks for voter eligibility and security.”

Paul Linnell, election manager in Anoka County, said it was a steady day at the polls, much calmer than what’s expected next year.

“It’s been a good opportunity to get new staff on board that will be here next year to get familiar with the process and get ready for a busy 2020,” he said.

David Triplett, elections manager in Ramsey County, said the county first deployed five early voting locations during the last off-year election. This year they expanded to eight, he said, and they will bump that up to nine next year. “We’re preparing for a very busy election year,” he said.