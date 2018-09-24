Minnesota's major sporting events

The Twin Cities have played host to Super Bowl LII, two Frozen Four tournaments and the Summer X Games already this year. Here are some of the big sporting events coming our way next:

• December: NCAA volleyball Final Four (Target Center)

• April 2019: NCAA men's basketball Final Four (U.S. Bank Stadium)

• June 2019: KPMG LPGA Championship (Hazeltine)

• August 2019: Summer X Games (U.S. Bank Stadium)

• March 2020: NCAA wrestling championships (U.S. Bank Stadium)

• July 2020: Summer X Games (U.S. Bank Stadium)

• March 2021: NCAA men's basketball regional (Target Center)

• April 2021: NCAA men's gymnastics championships (U's Maturi Pavilion)

• April 2022: NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four (Target Center)

• Summer 2028: The Ryder Cup (Hazeltine)