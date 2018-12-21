Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson is suing a major cable and internet provider for allegedly misleading thousands of residents about the actual cost of their TV packages.

The lawsuit against Comcast, released Friday, alleges that the telecommunications giant quietly hiked prices and fees after promising certain rates, tacked unwanted equipment orders onto customer bills and failed to send Visa gift cards offered in its promotional deals.

“It’s hard to shop for cable prices if the company’s playing hide-the-ball on fees,” Swanson, a Democrat, said at a Friday news conference at the State Capitol. “If they’re charging fees that are substantial and not telling you about it, it makes it really, really hard to shop around.”

Comcast, which also goes by Xfinity, is the largest TV and internet provider in the United States. Representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Swanson said her office began investigating Comcast two years ago, after receiving consumer complaints about previously undisclosed fees showing up on bills. More than a dozen of those affected customers joined her to announce the lawsuit.

“I’ve lost trust in Comcast that it will do what it says,” Jim Federline of Maple Grove, who contacted Swanson’s office after having trouble resolving a $22 bill increase, said. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

The lawsuit is likely one of Swanson’s final acts before leaving office in early January. Swanson said she hopes to see incoming Attorney General Keith Ellison make the case a priority in the new year.