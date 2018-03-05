Minnesota has added spinal muscular atrophy — a leading genetic cause of death in babies — to its newborn screening program now that a drug treatment for the disorder is available.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm called it “an important move that will help save families from the heartbreak of losing a child or losing precious time where treating their child could result in better outcomes.”

Unless parents decline testing, all babies born in Minnesota are now screened for the condition as part of a larger and long-standing newborn screening program, which takes tiny blood samples to test for 61 causes of childhood deaths and disabilities. SMA screening started March 1.

Spinal muscular atrophy involves the weakening and wasting of muscles due to a loss of brain motor neurons that are responsible for movement. Treatment options for the disorder changed in late 2016, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Spinraza, a drug injected into the fluid surrounding the spinal cord. In clinical trials, the drug slowed the progression of the disease and improved strength in 40 percent of the affected children.

Joining Malcolm at a press event to announce the screening was Carissa Kiester, a mother whose child had SMA and died two years before drug treatment was available. She said she will always wonder if earlier diagnosis could have helped.

“I think it’s so important to do this newborn screening, so that we can know from day one, even before the symptoms kick in, and be able to give our kids the best chance possible,” Kiester said.

Minnesota’s newborn screening program started in 1964 with blood checks for phenylketonuria, a metabolic disorder that requires patients to maintain strict diets to avoid a buildup of an amino acid that can cause learning problems or brain damage. Minnesota’s is now one of the most comprehensive screening programs in the nation.

Privacy advocates and lawmakers have challenged the program at times over the past two decades over parental choice and the custody and use of blood samples after screening. The challenges resulted in changes in how long the state banks newborn blood samples for testing and research. Opponents unsuccessfully sought to convert the program to an “opt in” rule, so that newborns would be exempt unless their parents chose to have their babies screened.

Under the current system, all children are automatically screened unless their parents sign forms opting them out.