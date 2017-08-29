Minnehaha Academy is warning the public that someone has been exploiting the aftermath of a deadly gas explosion at its upper school by posing as a fundraiser outside the State Fair entrance.

Officials for the private school in Minneapolis posted on Facebook that someone has been posing as a supposed fundraiser outside the fair’s entrance on behalf of Minnehaha Academy, which has been in recovery and relocation mode since its upper school was rocked by the blast on Aug. 2.

The explosion killed two of its employees, seriously injured a third and has forced the school to relocate to Mendota Heights for the coming school year.

“We are overwhelmed by the support of our community during this tragedy in the life of our school,” the school’s Facebook note began. “However, we know that there are people who wish to take advantage of this situation. We have been alerted that there is a person soliciting gifts in the name of Minnehaha Academy near the State Fair entrance in St. Paul. This person has a laminated sign with the Minnehaha name and logo. Please know that this is NOT a legitimate fundraiser for the school.”

The warning made it clear that the person is “in no way affiliated with Minnehaha Academy” and that donations can be safely made at the school’s website.