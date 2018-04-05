Gallery: Minnehaha Academy board chair David Anderson spoke about the urgency of the design and construction timeline while responding to a question from a community member.

The goal for Minnehaha Academy, where a deadly gas explosion killed two people in August, is to get high school students back into new school buildings as soon as possible.

But school officials, along with representatives of the architectural firm and construction company that will build the slick, Scandinavian-inspired “learning community,” heard some neighbors’ anger about the plan at a community meeting Wednesday night.

The neighbors’ argument centered largely on why they were not consulted about the plans sooner in the process.

The process has moved quickly. Minnehaha Academy wants the students in grades 9-12 to return to the Upper School campus at 3100 West River Parkway, in the fall of 2019.

The school’s Board of Trustees approved the design plan two weeks ago, Chairman David Anderson said. The plan is scheduled to go to the Minneapolis Planning Commission on April 23.

Phase One of the new design calls for two buildings, each angled at the front of the school property facing the parkway. The tennis courts sit alongside the new 51-foot-tall buildings.

The buildings, with a brick base and light concrete-reinforced fiberboard walls, have large windows for natural light and modular interior walls.

On Aug. 2, a natural gas explosion collapsed the oldest part of the campus.

Where those buildings stood, a grassy courtyard and memorial garden are planned to honor receptionist Ruth Berg, 47, and janitor John Carlson, 82, who died in the blast. Nine people were injured.

One neighbor argued that the new buildings don’t fit the character of the school or look anything like the red brick buildings that were destroyed.

Heidi Neumueller, of Cuningham Group architects, said the mission was to blend the old and the new.

Carol Becker, a longtime Longfellow neighborhood resident, argued that the school is losing 50 parking spots, but that’s because of a mandate from the city and isn’t the school or design team’s fault. “The city has all these nice young planners who are physically fit ... who say, ‘if we make it hard for people to park, they’re all going to walk or bike,’ ” she said.

Becker said she can’t always walk or bike; she has health problems and cares for her elderly father.

The shrinking parking lot means students, parents and others will move their cars to the street, disrupting parking for those who live nearby.

Other neighbors, such as Steven Truax, were concerned about traffic on 32nd Street. School buses and vans have been rerouted onto 32nd and separated from the parent pickup and drop-off areas. Traffic even now, he said, is hazardous and it can be nearly impossible to get onto the parkway at certain times of the day.

Another neighbor was concerned about losing trees on school property.

Neumueller assured her that while about 20 trees will have to go, more than 46 will be planted in their place. Another urged the builders to use “bird-friendly” glass to avoid birds flying into the windows.

Said Donna Harris, the president of the school: “This tragedy has created an opportunity to re-imagine our school. This is unprecedented in the 105-year history of our school. The complexities are just immense.”

Harris said she heard the neighbors’ concerns about not being sufficiently involved.

“We’re on ‘flashtrack’ to rebuild our school,” she said. “We have had some missteps. Please accept my apologies.”

Harris and Anderson vowed to seek more input from neighbors before the April 23 Planning Commission meeting.