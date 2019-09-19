Rescuers plucked a Minneapolis woman from a precarious chunk of concrete in Duluth’s windswept Superior Bay after she became stranded there while attempting in vain to dock her sailboat.

The drama unfolded midafternoon Wednesday when the U.S. Coast Guard and numerous local agencies were called to the bay’s entry, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

On her 55th birthday, Donna L. Pugh became stranded on a concrete block after she lost her sailboat, which had drifted out into the open waters of Lake Superior, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Winds out of the southwest were gusting to 40 to 45 miles per hour for much of Pugh’s time of uncertain fate, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions aside, fire personnel got to Pugh, and she was taken to St. Luke’s hospital for treatment of noncritical injuries.

Authorities have yet to say whether the sailboat has been recovered.