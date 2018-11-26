The Minneapolis City Council will hold a public hearing Monday afternoon about the creation of a municipal identification card for all residents in the city, regardless of immigration status.

The cards would be available to any resident who is at least 13 years old. Applicants must provide a proof of residency and two identification documents. One document could be a driver's license or permit, unexpired foreign passport, unexpired consular ID card or employment authorization card with a photo. A secondary document could be a birth certificate issued by a foreign government, an unexpired tribal ID card, a driver's license or permit.

The ID card will have the person's name and photo, date of birth, address and identification card number. The card will expire every four years. The City Clerk will administer the program.

Minneapolis is following the lead of cities across the country that are issuing IDs to help undocumented immigrants in an era of stepped-up deportations by federal authorities.

"Municipal IDs advance the City's goal to reduce disparities so all residents have access to official identification required to obtain the resources and services needed to be successful and connected to the community," according to a city staff report. "A Minneapolis municipal ID will help provide the security and access to core services that come from having a recognized form of identification to use at institutions like financial institutions, cultural institutions, libraries, schools, retail businesses and pharmacies."

The Minneapolis Police Department will accept the ID as a proof of identity, the document says. The ID card won't be a substitute for a driver's license or serve as a form of voter identification.

City officials have been grappling with how to shield the data they collect through the program from federal immigration agents. The Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, the state's public records law, does not include any exception for Municipal ID data.

A city document says the name of applicants will likely be public. The draft ordinance is seeking to protect the address of card holders as "security information."

The council's public health committee convenes at 1:30 p.m. and the municipal ID public hearing is the fourth item on the agenda.