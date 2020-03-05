The city of Minneapolis has reached a $9.1 million deal to buy out the lease for the Kmart store on Lake Street, a move that will allow it to accomplish its longtime goal of reopening Nicollet Avenue.

By doing so, the city would remedy what's widely seen as a massive mistake in planning more than 40 years ago, when it allowed the retailer to build a big-box store that cut off one of Minneapolis' most storied thoroughfares. But the coming closure of the Kmart, expected by June 30, also eliminates an affordable shopping destination in a working-class neighborhood, and closes the fading discount chain's last store in Minnesota.

David Frank, director of the city's Community Planning & Economic Development Department, said negotiations began again after Sears Holding Company declared bankruptcy.

"We discovered that there was more interest on the part of the commpany to talk about making a deal like this than there had been in the past," he said.

City officials and Kmart executives have jockeyed for years over what to do with the store, one of the most successful Kmart locations in the nation in a chain. With the closure of St. Paul's Kmart last year, the Minneapolis location was the only one left in the state.

The store has blocked the intersection at Nicollet Avenue S. and Lake St. for more than 40 years, and city officials who want to put a streetcar down Nicollet have declared it one of their largest planning obstacles.

The city paid $8 million to buy the land underneath the store in hopes that it would give it would increase their chances of reopening Nicollet. But Kmart's lease was still scheduled to run through 2053.

Minneapolis officials had tried unsuccessfully in the past to convince the retailer to rotate its building on the property or agree to move elsewhere.

The deal still needs final approval from City Council, which is expected to come next week, and from Mayor Jacob Frey.

After Kmart leaves the property, the city will demolish that building and a nearby former Supervalu store, the site of which the city also purchased as part of its redevelopment costs. The city will cover the cost of the demolition. It's too early to tell how much that will cost. The city must accept bids for contracts and approve them through a public process.

After that, the city will begin redeveloping the site. Both Frank and Robin Hutcheson, director of the city's public works department, promised there would be a process for the public to say what it wants there.

Both expressed excitement at the idea of redeveloping the area from scratch.

"You need only look at Google Earth to see what a barrier this superblock has become to the neighborhood," Hutcheson said. "We will be reconnecting the neighborhoods by reconnecting the grid."

This story is developing and will be updated.