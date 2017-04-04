Thousands of Minneapolis voters caucused on Tuesday, the first step on the road to city elections in November.

The caucuses are a test of strength in the race to elect the next mayor, and an early indicator of which City Council races are the most competitive. All 13 council seats are up for grabs.

At churches and schools across the city, residents volunteered to be delegates at conventions later this year where the DFL will endorse candidates. Campaigns will spend the next several months trying to sway them, though many expect that the DFL will not endorse anyone in the mayoral race.

The caucuses offered few concrete indicators of which campaigns were ahead, since there was no central tally of which delegates supported specific candidates.

Results were limited Tuesday night, but the meetings were the first indication of whether a young movement of progressive DFLers will be able to challenge established incumbents. Here’s a look at the scene from some of the wards:

Bigger than a presidential caucus

About 800 people showed up to caucus at South High School, the site for all caucuses in the Ninth Ward. Smaller precincts took over classrooms and larger ones spilled into the cafeteria.

The ward, one of the most diverse in the city, includes parts of the Phillips neighborhood and all of Corcoran, Powderhorn Park and Central.

Incumbent City Council Member Alondra Cano has two challengers in the race — former Council Member Gary Schiff and nonprofit director Mohamed Farah.

“This looks bigger than some of the presidential caucuses I’ve been to,” said Mike Troutman, who has caucused several times. He lives near Powderhorn Park and was wearing an Alondra Cano sticker and said he supported Hodges for mayor.

Somali turnout was significant, which bodes well for Farah. Shukri Hassan, a woman sitting with three younger woman, said she was a first-time caucusgoer there to support Farah.

“This is a Democratic country and we are exercising our right,” Hassan said. “We are here for someone who we feel will do a good job.”

Cano’s campaign set out food for supporters and she was well-represented in the precincts around her home neighborhood of Powderhorn Park.

Kevin Burk, who manages a coffee shop, was there to caucus for Cano. He said he spent an hour on the phone with her Sunday discussing a $15 minimum wage, which he thinks should be phased in gradually.

“She was super-receptive to listening to me,” Burk said of Cano, who has been a proponent of raising the wage.

Chaos in Cedar Riverside

Hundreds of East African immigrants turned out in the Sixth Ward, where the scene was chaotic.

Shoving matches and medical emergencies resulted from crowding at the Brian Coyle Community Center, where more than 400 people crammed into the building’s small gymnasium. Council Member Abdi Warsame, who is being challenged by Mohamud Noor, showed up to address the crowd.

“We’re winning in every precinct,” Warsame said. “My supporters, I want you to calm the situation.”

Fire officials shut down the location and sent the caucus out to Currie Park, which is next to the Coyle Center.

Strong support for Ellison

In the near Northside’s Fifth Ward, Council Member Blong Yang faces three challengers: Jeremiah Ellison, Raeisha Williams and Cathy Spann. Williams is not seeking the DFL endorsement.

The Ellison campaign was highly visible Tuesday. Volunteers posted signs throughout North High — where residents of most precincts in the ward met to caucus — and handed out guides explaining the caucus process.

Katy Vonk, 29, attended the Minneapolis DFL caucus for the first time Tuesday — her first-ever caucus was for Sen. Bernie Sanders last year. She said she’s continued to follow the group Our Revolution, which endorsed Ellison.

“I just feel like he’s right for the community,” Vonk said, adding that she would also like to see Nekima Levy-Pounds gain traction in the mayoral race.

Yang, who was elected for the first time in 2013, has drawn criticism for his leadership of the diverse North Side ward, including for how he responded to the 2015 Fourth Precinct occupation.

Quieter in Northeast

More than a hundred First Ward residents, from younger first-timers to veterans, caucused at Northeast Middle School. There, discussion was calm and participants sat quietly while candidates and their volunteers requested support.

Rev. Sarah Lawton, a pastor at Northeast United Methodist Church, walked to Northeast Middle School Tuesday evening to caucus for the first time in recent memory, she said.

“I’m not a seasoned caucus-er,” Lawton said. She’s getting involved in local politics in defiance of the Trump administration, she said.

“I don’t want that to be the last word,” Lawton said.

Chelsea Waters, 27, agreed. “I got a lot of messages from people that I know that voted for Bernie,” pushing for younger residents to caucus, she said.

Monica Hall, who brought her two children, Brandon, 16, and Brittany, 13, said that as an African-American woman she felt compelled to show her children how they can one day become involved, too.

“It’s our right to vote,” Hall said. “They gotta know.”

City Council candidates Zachary Wefel and Jillia Pessenda pitched their campaigns, advocating for affordable housing and action to address climate change. Mayoral candidate Raymond Dehn said his north side ties would help him represent Northeast residents

Staff writers Emma Nelson and Faiza Mahamud and intern Jessie Bekker contributed to this report.