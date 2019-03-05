Mayor Jacob Frey is unlocking the doors to Minneapolis.

On May 18 and 19, city leaders will open up more than 110 buildings across Minneapolis, from the Basilica of St. Mary to the Minneapolis police K9 kennel, for a civic celebration designed to let the public get to know the city’s architecture by exploring it behind the scenes.

Frey planned to announce the weekend-long “Open Doors Minneapolis” at Bellisio restaurant in downtown Tuesday.

The event is patterned after a similar one launched in Chicago in 2011, which brought 100,000 visitors to 257 sites last year, said Frey spokesman Mychal Vlatkovich.

Here’s a full list of the buildings participating:

Arts and Cultural

900 Hennepin Theatre Trust

Bakken Museum

Case Beer Warehouse/Kingman

Studios

Children’s Theatre Company

Danish American Center - Danebo

First Avenue & 7th St Entry

Hennepin History Museum

Jones-Harrison Residence

Jungle Theater

Lundstrum Performing Arts

Midtown Global Market

Miller Textile Building

Minneapolis American Indian Center

Minneapolis Rowing Club

Mixed Blood Theater

MoZaic

Music Box Theatre

Northrop Auditorium

Open Book

Orchestra Hall

Plymouth Avenue Art Studio

Ritz Theater

Spokesman Recorder Building

Suburban World Theater/Granada Theater

Target Field - Home of the MN Twins

Weisman Art Museum

Wing Young Huie Art Gallery

Infrastructure/Sustainability

Carl W. Kroening Interpretive Center

Hennepin Energy Recovery Center

Hennepin Island Powerhouse

K&K Metal Recycling

Manhole Entrance- City of Minneapolis

Public Works Surface Water & Sewers Division

Nicollet Mall

Target Field Station

Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam

YouthLink (Youth Opportunity Center) & Downtown View Apartments

Innovation

Bellisio Foods

Finnegan’s House: Impact Hub /FINNOVATION Lab, Brew House

Elliot Park Hotel

Hennepin Healthcare Clinic &

Specialty Center

Millworks Lofts

NEW RULES Benefit Corporation

The Nordic

Historic

2010 E Hennepin Ave

430 Oak Grove

A-Mill Artist Lofts

Butler Square

Calhoun Beach Club

Firefighter’s Hall and Museum

Fhima’s Minneapolis

Flour Exchange Building

Gluek’s Bar & Restaurant

Hewing Hotel

Ivy Tower/Hotel Ivy

Milwaukee Avenue Historic District

Pillsbury A-Mill Underground/Mill City Museum

Prospect Park Water Tower and Tower Hill Park

Upper Post - Fort Snelling

Van Dusen Mansion

W Minneapolis - The Foshay

Westin Hotel/ Farmers and Mechanics

Savings Bank

Woman’s Club of Minneapolis

Business and Commercial

AT&T Tower

Canopy by Hilton Minneapolis Mill District

Fast Horse

Ford Building

HWMR- H. White Men’s Room

IDS Center

Intercontinental Mpls/St Paul Airport Hotel

JB Hudson Jewelers

Kickernick Building

KNOCK, Inc

LaSalle Plaza

Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine- Mayo

Clinic Square

Mayo Clinic Square

Moxy Hotel Uptown Minneapolis

TractorWorks Building Civic

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

Fire Station One

Hennepin County Library - Minneapolis Central

Hennepin County Government Center

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office

Hennepin County Walker Library

Minneapolis Convention Center

Minneapolis Downtown Council

Offices/Young Quinlan

Minneapolis Federal Office Building

Minneapolis Main Post Office

MPD K9 Kennel

Municipal Building: Minneapolis City

Hall/Hennepin County Courthouse

Sacred Space

Basilica of St. Mary

Estes Funeral Chapel, Inc

Fort Snelling National Cemetery

Gethsemane Episcopal Church

Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church

Historic Wesley Center / Substance

Church- Downtown Campus

Islamic Civic Society of America/ Dar

Al-Hijrah Mosque

Lakewood Cemetery

Mikro Kodesh Synagogue-Disciples

Ministry Church

Minneapolis Pioneers and Soldiers

Memorial Cemetery

Saint Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Made in Mpls

Food Building

Hennepin Made

Homewood Studios and Gallery

Honest Studios

Izzy’s Ice Cream

Kramarczuk Sausage Co. Inc.

Love Your Melon Studio

Surly Brewing

Textile Center

Woodchuck USA

Education

Dunwoody College of Technology

The FAIR School Downtown

Minneapolis Community and Technical

College

Project Success