Mayor Jacob Frey is unlocking the doors to Minneapolis.
On May 18 and 19, city leaders will open up more than 110 buildings across Minneapolis, from the Basilica of St. Mary to the Minneapolis police K9 kennel, for a civic celebration designed to let the public get to know the city’s architecture by exploring it behind the scenes.
Frey planned to announce the weekend-long “Open Doors Minneapolis” at Bellisio restaurant in downtown Tuesday.
The event is patterned after a similar one launched in Chicago in 2011, which brought 100,000 visitors to 257 sites last year, said Frey spokesman Mychal Vlatkovich.
Here’s a full list of the buildings participating:
Arts and Cultural
900 Hennepin Theatre Trust
Bakken Museum
Case Beer Warehouse/Kingman
Studios
Children’s Theatre Company
Danish American Center - Danebo
First Avenue & 7th St Entry
Hennepin History Museum
Jones-Harrison Residence
Jungle Theater
Lundstrum Performing Arts
Midtown Global Market
Miller Textile Building
Minneapolis American Indian Center
Minneapolis Rowing Club
Mixed Blood Theater
MoZaic
Music Box Theatre
Northrop Auditorium
Open Book
Orchestra Hall
Plymouth Avenue Art Studio
Ritz Theater
Spokesman Recorder Building
Suburban World Theater/Granada Theater
Target Field - Home of the MN Twins
Weisman Art Museum
Wing Young Huie Art Gallery
Infrastructure/Sustainability
Carl W. Kroening Interpretive Center
Hennepin Energy Recovery Center
Hennepin Island Powerhouse
K&K Metal Recycling
Manhole Entrance- City of Minneapolis
Public Works Surface Water & Sewers Division
Nicollet Mall
Target Field Station
Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam
YouthLink (Youth Opportunity Center) & Downtown View Apartments
Innovation
Bellisio Foods
Finnegan’s House: Impact Hub /FINNOVATION Lab, Brew House
Elliot Park Hotel
Hennepin Healthcare Clinic &
Specialty Center
Millworks Lofts
NEW RULES Benefit Corporation
The Nordic
Historic
2010 E Hennepin Ave
430 Oak Grove
A-Mill Artist Lofts
Butler Square
Calhoun Beach Club
Firefighter’s Hall and Museum
Fhima’s Minneapolis
Flour Exchange Building
Gluek’s Bar & Restaurant
Hewing Hotel
Ivy Tower/Hotel Ivy
Milwaukee Avenue Historic District
Pillsbury A-Mill Underground/Mill City Museum
Prospect Park Water Tower and Tower Hill Park
Upper Post - Fort Snelling
Van Dusen Mansion
W Minneapolis - The Foshay
Westin Hotel/ Farmers and Mechanics
Savings Bank
Woman’s Club of Minneapolis
Business and Commercial
AT&T Tower
Canopy by Hilton Minneapolis Mill District
Fast Horse
Ford Building
HWMR- H. White Men’s Room
IDS Center
Intercontinental Mpls/St Paul Airport Hotel
JB Hudson Jewelers
Kickernick Building
KNOCK, Inc
LaSalle Plaza
Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine- Mayo
Clinic Square
Mayo Clinic Square
Moxy Hotel Uptown Minneapolis
TractorWorks Building Civic
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis
Fire Station One
Hennepin County Library - Minneapolis Central
Hennepin County Government Center
Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office
Hennepin County Walker Library
Minneapolis Convention Center
Minneapolis Downtown Council
Offices/Young Quinlan
Minneapolis Federal Office Building
Minneapolis Main Post Office
MPD K9 Kennel
Municipal Building: Minneapolis City
Hall/Hennepin County Courthouse
Sacred Space
Basilica of St. Mary
Estes Funeral Chapel, Inc
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Gethsemane Episcopal Church
Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church
Historic Wesley Center / Substance
Church- Downtown Campus
Islamic Civic Society of America/ Dar
Al-Hijrah Mosque
Lakewood Cemetery
Mikro Kodesh Synagogue-Disciples
Ministry Church
Minneapolis Pioneers and Soldiers
Memorial Cemetery
Saint Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Made in Mpls
Food Building
Hennepin Made
Homewood Studios and Gallery
Honest Studios
Izzy’s Ice Cream
Kramarczuk Sausage Co. Inc.
Love Your Melon Studio
Surly Brewing
Textile Center
Woodchuck USA
Education
Dunwoody College of Technology
The FAIR School Downtown
Minneapolis Community and Technical
College
Project Success