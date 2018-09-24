Another major sporting event is coming to town. The 2022 Women’s Basketball Final Four will be held at Target Center in Minneapolis, the NCAA announced Monday.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle joined other city officials to celebrate the news at a viewing party at the Target Center, which was the venue for the 1995 Women’s Basketball Final Four.

Minneapolis was named one of eight finalists in January to host a Final Four from 2021 through 2024, joining Dallas, Houston, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Kansas City, San Antonio and Nashville.

San Antonio won the 2021 bid.

Late April was the deadline for the cities to submit official bids. NCAA staff members visited Minneapolis and the other finalists during July and August to evaluate them.

Being part of string of big-ticket sporting events certainly made the Twin Cities an attractive destination. Also following in Super Bowl LII’s wake: NCAA volleyball Final Four (December, Target Center); the men’s basketball Final Four (April, U.S. Bank Stadium); the X Games returns for the next two summers; NCAA wrestling championships (March 2020, U.S. Bank Stadium); NCAA men’s basketball regional (March 2021, Target Center); NCAA men’s gymnastics championships (April 2021, the U’s Maturi Pavilion); and for you long-range planners: The Ryder Cup returns to Hazeltine in 2028.