Close to $90 million of improvements are planned for the main terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, including space for a new Delta Sky Club and upgrades to the gloomy baggage claim area.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates MSP, recently approved bids for two construction projects that will overhaul part of Concourse G in Terminal 1 (Lindbergh) that will include the new Delta lounge, and complete work that extends the front of the terminal about 15 feet to provide more room inside.

“Airport lounges not just for departing passengers, they also serve arriving passengers, and obviously Delta has a lot of customers [at MSP] who are connecting,” said Henry Harteveldt, president of Atmosphere Research Group, a San Francisco-based market research firm. Delta is MSP’s dominant carrier.

Improvements to the terminal’s baggage claim and ticket lobby are part of a broader multiyear $1.6 billion overhaul of the airport’s main terminal to accommodate the increasing number of passengers at the airport. Last year, nearly 40 million travelers flew to or from MSP, a 4% increase over 2018 — and the third straight year of record passenger levels.

“It’s kind of chaotic in here,” said Paul Billings, a doctor who flew in to the Twin Cities from San Francisco on Tuesday morning, as he assessed the baggage claim area. “It’s not terribly attractive to visitors.”

The terminal’s baggage claim area “is a little dark,” said Heather Leide, the MAC’s director of Airport Development. “One of the biggest benefits of this program is that it’s going to fix very low ceilings in baggage claim.”

The baggage claim at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is in the midst of a multimillion-dollar overhaul. Passengers collect their bags from small and dimly lit baggage carousels, which will be replaced by a brighter larger baggage area.

Raised ceilings and improved lighting will help brighten up the baggage area, and the overall length of baggage carousels will be increased by 50%, Leide said. That means passengers will have room to spread out and won’t have to frantically elbow one another as they attempt to retrieve their luggage. Better display signs directing passengers to the appropriate carousel are part of the project, as well.

“It will all positively impact the experience down there,” Leide said.

On the ticketing level above, the renovation will result in more space for passengers to queue up in security lines near the north checkpoint.

Work on the $30 million contract, which was awarded last month to St. Paul-based Sheehy Construction Co., should be done by May of next year. The overall budget of $31.5 million will be funded by passenger facility charges and airport revenue bonds.

Plans for the far stretches of G Concourse include a 71,300-square-foot addition that includes restrooms, an additional gate lobby, and more restaurants and retail shops. The bank of restrooms will use the airport’s award-winning prototype, Leide said.

The addition of space on the mezzanine level will accommodate the airport’s third Delta Sky Club. The Atlanta-based airline has been remodeling existing Sky Clubs at airports nationwide, including Nashville, Tokyo, Atlanta, Phoenix and New York.

“Airport lounges are very important and Sky Clubs are a critical part of Delta’s marketing and customer experience strategy,” Harteveldt said.

Many airport lounges are offering healthier food options to travelers, including those sensitive to local tastes. “Part of it is that Delta recognizes that meal service is no longer offered on many flights, even on some first-class flights, so their premium customers can make time to stop by and get something to eat before their flight,” Harteveldt said.

At MSP, Delta will use its own funds to finish the space, Leide said.

The project, with an overall budget of $61 million, should wrap up by the summer of 2022. Morcon Construction Co. Inc., of Fridley, submitted the successful bid of $57.8 million.