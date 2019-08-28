Minneapolis Public Schools lost nearly double the number of students last year as it had projected, district leaders revealed at a school board committee meeting Tuesday.

In the 2018-19 school year, almost 1,500 Minneapolis students flocked to charter schools and other neighboring school districts. More than 80% of those who left the state’s third largest school district are students of color. Black students who left the district account for more than 50% of the flight.

Discipline practices, unresolved family requests, transportation and moving were the top four reasons parents cited for leaving the city’s school system, district leaders said.

A Star Tribune analysis found that one in three school-aged children in Minneapolis doesn’t attend school in the district. Many go to charter schools, but others opt to open-enroll in other public school districts.

Superintendent Ed Graff has now convened a task force to stem the flow and woo new families to the district. Student enrollment is tied to revenue.

The district’s 25-member enrollment task force has been meeting since March to diagnose the district’s long-standing problem of losing students and to find possible solutions. The group, comprised of school administrators and district officials, will focus on retention strategies in the first year.

Among the strategies and fixes recommended by the task force: understanding the needs of families, crafting retention plans for schools and improving the district’s culture and climate system.