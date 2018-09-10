Minneapolis residents will play a big role in who will become the next Minneapolis Park Board superintendent.

Five city residents will sit on the selection committee that will help pick the top candidates from a pool of more than 80 applicants, said Joelle Allen, executive recruiter at the search firm kpCompanies, which has been hired to find the Park Board's new leader.

Allen told Park Board members at a meeting last week that the firm has opened applications for a small resident-led selection committee. The main qualification is that applicants must be Minneapolis residents.

"The selection committee will be made up of 5 people from a variety of backgrounds who can lend additional perspective that takes into account information gained in the community listening sessions as well as operational fitness," the posting says.

Selection committee members will have to sign a nondisclosure agreement to protect the privacy of the candidates who don't make it to the final round, the posting says.

The board plans to have a new executive selected by the end of October, following Superintendent Jayne Miller's resignation earlier this year.

A list of semifinalists will be presented to an internal steering committee, which includes Board President Brad Bourn, Board Vice President AK Hassan, Commissioner LaTrisha Vetaw and interim superintendent Mary Merrill. They will then narrow the group to a few finalists.

In October, once the finalists are named, they will be brought to Minneapolis for in-person interviews. The search firm and the board will host a public meet-and-greet with the candidates. The official start date for the new executive will be announced later.

The search firm held 22 formal listening sessions throughout the city and several within the organization. Information gathered at the listening sessions will be incorporated in the questions asked during candidate interviews.

Allen told the board that there is a chance the new executive could start no later than Jan. 1, 2019. The board appointed former superintendent Merrill as interim chief until October at a salary of $14,278 per month.