The details on the Replacements’ four-CD, one-LP box-set edition of its 1989 album “Don’t Tell a Soul” ironically could not be kept a secret.

After track information on the Minneapolis rock legends’ latest reissue leaked Thursday via Amazon U.K. — and music blogs subsequently geeked out over it — Rhino Records pushed the official announcement of the package up to Friday morning from the planned reveal next Tuesday, a day to which the band’s social media accounts have cryptically teased in recent days. And yes, the mere fact that the Replacements have social media accounts was news in and of itself to a lot of people.

So here’s the pre-scooped scoop: The expanded version of the band’s most slickly produced and commercially touted record for Reprise/Warner Bros. is titled “Dead Man’s Pop” and will be released Sept. 27. List price: $79.98. It will feature a remixed version of the original album made by producer Matt Wallace in the spirit of his original 1988 mix made at Paisley Park, plus three more discs with rawer and rougher versions of the songs.

The first of those three new additions alternate studio versions from earlier, shelved sessions recorded in Bearsville, N.Y. The third and fourth LPs in the set will feature a concert recording from the “Don’t Tell a Soul” tour stop at the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee on June 2, 1989.

Probably the biggest attention-getter here will be the six tracks made in the Bearsville studio with kindred spirit Tom Waits, only one of which (“Date to Church”) has seen daylight before. Foremost among those is a Waits-spiked version of “If Only You Were Lonely,” a twangy drinking song that frontman Paul Westerberg recorded as the acoustic B-side to the band’s rip-roaring debut single for Twin/Tone Records, 1981’s “I’m in Trouble.”

Much like the “Live at Maxwell’s” Replacements double-LP put out by Rhino in 2017, this Milwaukee recording has been widely bootlegged by fans and collectors over the years, but the audio has been cleaned up for this formal release. One rather big difference from the Maxwell’s (New Jersey) set, though: That one showcased the chaotic firepower of the band’s original guitarist Bob Stinson shortly before he was kicked out of the band in 1986, and the 1989 Milwaukee set shows off the sturdiness and groove that Stinson’s replacement and friend Bob “Slim” Dunlap brought to the band on a good night.

In addition to “DTAS” tunes like “I’ll Be You,” “Achin’ to Be” and “Talent Show,” the Milwaukee set boasts many older —but none of the oldest — Replacements favorites with Dunlap’s input, including the show opener “Alex Chilton,” “Left of the Dial,” “Can’t Hardly Wait,” “I Will Dare” and “Unsatisfied.” It also includes some fun oddities from the band’s at the time, including a strutting version of the “101 Dalmations” antagonist anthem “Cruella De Ville” (recorded for a Disney tribute album) and a cover of the Only Ones’ “Another Girl, Another Planet” (a live set staple featured on the rare, live promo EP, “Inconcerated”).

The box set also comes with a 2-by-12 hardcover book with dozens of rarely seen photos and a detailed history of the era written by Bob Mehr, who authored the band’s definitive biography, “Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements,” and co-produced the box with Rhino’s Jason Jones.

Per the press release from Rhino, Mehr writes, “While it’s impossible to unhear a record that’s been around for three decades, this version, 'Don’t Tell A Soul Redux,' is the album the band made and intended to release. In addition to Matt Wallace’s mix, Redux also restores several crucial elements from the sessions, including original drums tracks, vocal takes and tempos that were altered in post-production…[and] the band’s original sequence of the album.”

Wallace said in the release, “The true spirit of the Replacements was always there on the recordings we did back in 1988, and now you can hear and feel it clearly…This was the project of a lifetime for me when we recorded it 30-plus years ago, and it’s even truer today as we’ve finally fulfilled our original vision.”

Here's the full tracklist: