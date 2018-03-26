As it gears up for concerts with Judas Priest and the so-called ‘90s Block Party over the next week, the Armory is also cranking out new show announcements for the summer and fall.

In recent days, the newly refurbished, 8,000-capacity historic venue in downtown Minneapolis has announced an Irish rock twofer with the Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly on June 8; a retro-rock trifecta featuring 3 Doors Down, Collective Soul and Soul Asylum on July 26; another rocky triple header with Rise Against, AFI and Anti-Flag on Sept. 6, followed one night later by Christian rockers Needtobreathe on Sept. 7.

A source at the venue said there’s also a good chance the Armory will unveil a show by one of the world’s top electronic dance music acts this week or next, with plenty other new concert dates to come, too. The Armory’s operators reportedly waited to confirm many acts until after the venue had its big coming-out/trial-by-fire during Super Bowl week to ensure the place was ready to go.

The Armory did host one big show, EDM star Steve Aoki, in the interim, and will now welcome Judas Priest to town for the first time in almost a decade next Monday, April 2, preceded by the ‘90s R&B party on Thursday with Teddy Riley, Jagged Edge, 112, Ginuwine and Next.

Other shows already on the Armory’s calendar include Slayer’s farewell tour on May 24, the Head and the Heart on May 30, Dua Lipa on June 24, Paramore on July 5 and the long-sold-out Jack White date on Aug. 8.

Here’s the info on these latest shows, all of which are in partnership with Live Nation:

Dropkick Murphys & Flogging Molly (June 8): $42.50 general-admission, $141 VIP, on sale now via Ticketmaster.

3 Doors Down, Collective Soul & Soul Asylum (July 26): $47-$77, on sale 10 a.m. Friday, pre-sale starts Tuesday.

Rise Against, AFI & Anti-Flag (Sept. 6): $42.50-$47, also on sale 10 a.m. Friday with a Tuesday pre-sale.

Needtobreathe (Sept. 7): TBA on general-admission prices, VIP $246-$398, on sale Friday.