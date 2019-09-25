One portion of the taxes that Minneapolis property owners pay is going down slightly, thanks to declining enrollment in the city’s public schools.

At Tuesday’s special board meeting, board members approved $233 million as the district’s maximum levy, a 1.48 percent decrease.

District leaders said state education officials used inflated enrollment numbers from two school years ago, which they are adjusting for this year.

“The state over paid Minneapolis Public Schools last year and they are adjusting for that overpayment this year,” said Ibrahima Diop, the district’s chief financial officer. “That’s why taxpayers will not see an increase in taxes from us next year.”

The $233 million takes into account the $30 million a year in new voter-approved funding for schools, debt services and community education.

Had the state used the updated enrollment numbers, the district would have proposed between a 3% to 5% tax levy.

“So we’re saying basically now ‘Hey sorry about last year folks. We’re going cut you a break on your taxes this year because of that mistake that was made last year,’ ” school board Chairman Nelson Inz said at a recent finance meeting.

School board members are expected to take final action on the tax levy in December following truth in taxation hearings.