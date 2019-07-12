A Minneapolis Police Department veteran will take over at the helm of the Metro Transit Police Department.

Eddie Frizell, who is currently serving as the Inspector of the downtown First Precinct, will fill the position Aug. 5, the Metropolitan Council announced Friday.

Frizell, who has been with the department for 26 years, has held various leadership roles within the Minneapolis Police Department, including Fifth Precinct Inspector, deputy chief, SWAT negotiator and Internal Affairs investigator. He also played a key role in public safety planning for the 2018 Super Bowl. He is a 30-year Minnesota National Guard veteran who currently holds the rank of colonel.

Frizell will lead the Metro Transit police force’s 120 full-time and 60 part-time officers. More officers are expected to join the department with the addition of the Southwest light-rail project.

Frizell was one of two finalists for the position. The other was interim Chief A.J. Olson, who led the department after former Chief John Harrington departed earlier this year to lead the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

“I look forward to leading the group of law enforcement professionals at the Metro Transit Police Department as we continue to serve our region with respect, professionalism and a commitment to guardianship for our riders, employees and the communities throughout our transit system,” Frizell said in a statement.

Frizell’s appointment comes after a crash at a bus shelter that injured six men earlier this week drew fresh attention to racial tensions on the North Side of Minneapolis. Activists questioned the ability of Metro Transit to handle the investigation, and called for charges against George Jensen, 83, of Champlin, the driver who struck the bus shelter at the intersection of N. Lyndale and W. Broadway avenues.

