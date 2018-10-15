The Minneapolis police union on Monday endorsed Republican Jeff Johnson in the Minnesota governor's race.

"Jeff is a proven leader of law enforcement," said Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis. "We don't have to guess where he stands on law and order, training, support for officer pay and benefits."

Johnson is a Hennepin County commissioner. Kroll said Johnson told the union he wouldn't cut retirement benefits for police officers or support Minnesota becoming a sanctuary state, which would limit local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The police union, which represents more than 800 officers, has a 10-member union board that decides who to endorse each election after meeting with candidates. Kroll said the union invited Johnson's Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, to attend the screening but he didn't attend.

The union endorsed former Gov. Tim Pawlenty in the Republican primary this summer, but Pawlenty lost to Johnson. Four years ago, the union endorsed Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat, when he successfully ran for re-election against Johnson. The union also endorsed Dayton in 2010 and backed Pawlenty in 2002 and 2006.

Johnson said Monday that, if elected governor, he would advocate for better law enforcement training through the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) board, and change policies to make corrections officers safer. He also vowed to not make any cuts to law enforcement pay and pensions if there are state budget cuts.

"I will stand with you when I'm governor," Johnson said at the news conference, wearing a blue and black tie.

Johnson also said that he wouldn't "lash out at the police" hours after an officer-involved shooting, which he accused Dayton of doing. Johnson said he also won't advocate for "signs or little stickers in the back seats of state patrol cars telling people who are here illegally that they don't have to cooperate with their police," referring to Minneapolis city leaders adding placards to squad cars that list in Spanish and English immigrants' rights when going to jail. The union opposes that.

"Those are the kind of policies that make regular, everyday Minnesotans question what in the world is going on in their state government," Johnson said. "And they make law enforcement shake their heads and in some cases, feel unsupported."