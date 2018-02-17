A missing woman whose medical needs make her a vulnerable adult has been found and is safe, Minneapolis police say.
Rebecca Elizabeth Purcell, 53, had been last seen at 11:20 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of S. 9th Street and was in need of medication, police said.
She was found by an off-duty police officer, authorities said Saturday night.
STAFF REPORT
