Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible serial rapist they say has been targeting young women in the Marcy-Holmes and Dinkytown neighborhoods for several years.

Speaking to reporters at City Hall on Wednesday, deputy police chief Erick Fors said that the man has been linked to several recent attacks in the area in recent months, including a thwarted abduction attempt earlier this month near the University of Minnesota campus.

In that episode, police say a woman was walking just after 6 p.m. on March 1 near 725 8th Av. S. when she was grabbed from behind by an unidentified man. The woman told police that she fought him off and the would-be attacker fled on foot.

A reward is being offered through CrimeStoppers for any information leading to his arrest and prosecution.

On Wednesday, police released three sketches of the suspect, based on descriptions received by some of the victims, including from the March 1 attack.

The suspect was described as a slender white man in a hoodie, who is between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, police say. In the past, victims have described him as having short hair and a trimmed beard, but police believe he has since shaved all his hair, possibly to evade capture, as the suspect in the most recent incident was bald.

Police wouldn’t say how many cases they were investigating, but said that they dated back several years.

Fors also declined to comment on any specifics of the cases, saying to do so might compromise the ongoing investigation, while urging anyone who recognized the man to come forward.

The reward amount was not specified, but department spokesman John Elder said it will be at least $1,000.

Fors also urged people to look up from their cellphones and be otherwise mindful of their surroundings while walking in alleyways, parking lots and other dimly lit areas.