Police continued to search for leads and suspects Saturday in the death of a 16-year-old boy shot Friday evening on a north Minneapolis sidewalk.

The victim, identified by his sister as Quay Felton, was shot in the head on the curb near the intersection of N. 30th and Colfax avenues just after 5:20 p.m. Friday. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he was pronounced dead.

Police responded to a call of shots fired and found the boy lying wounded, police spokeswoman Sgt. Darcy Horn said in a news release. Hours after the shooting, homicide detectives were working at the scene, which was marked with at least 13 evidence markers. Neighbors reported having heard at least nine shots.

Quay’s sister, Cianche Felton, said he had been involved with gangs, but was “a good kid who was really going down the right path.” He recently had started a job at Taco Bell.

Lisa Clemons of the group Mothers Love said she was at a vigil for another shooting victim on W﻿. Broadway when they learned of Friday’s shooting. She rushed to North Memorial to offer comfort to the family, she said.

She said family members told her that there were threats against Felton and that they had been trying to keep him safe by keeping him inside.