Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 75-year-old man with memory problems who was last seen Friday evening in a park.
Donald James Nelson was last seen about 6:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 4105 Nicollet Av. S. Police said Nelson “is not from this area and has no money or identification on him.” He is suffering from memory loss, they said.
Nelson is white, 5 feet 9, about 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a gray hood, black pants and brown shoes.
Anyone who sees Nelson is asked to call 911.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Stage & Arts
'Dear White People' actor got start in Milwaukee theater
Growing up in Milwaukee with modest means, actor Jeremy Tardy said sometimes his family was so broke they could not pay the electricity bill.
TV & Media
Wisconsin woman gets kidney transplant
When Nicole Braatz met Paul Osterholm in 2001, she had no idea that more than 15 years later, he would be saving her life through a kidney donation.
Variety
Minnesota college offers Somali language classes
A diverse set of foreign languages are taught at area colleges, but until last month they didn't include one of the languages most frequently spoken in the region.
Local
Wisconsin orchard celebrates 160th anniversary
A family's long planted history of harvesting fall's favorite fruit.
National
Kaul goes on offensive in testy first AG debate
Democratic attorney general candidate Josh Kaul went on the attack during his first debate with Republican incumbent Brad Schimel on Friday, hoping to make up ground after polls show him trailing the veteran prosecutor less than a month before Election Day.