Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 75-year-old man with memory problems who was last seen Friday evening in a park.

Donald James Nelson was last seen about 6:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 4105 Nicollet Av. S. Police said Nelson “is not from this area and has no money or identification on him.” He is suffering from memory loss, they said.

Nelson is white, 5 feet 9, about 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a gray hood, black pants and brown shoes.

Anyone who sees Nelson is asked to call 911.

