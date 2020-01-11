Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help in looking for a missing man who is medication-dependent and suffers from memory loss.

Anslem John Pierre, 74, was last seen in the 3600 block of S. 36th Avenue about 11 p.m. Friday. He is 5 feet 10 and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is bald with a gray beard.

Pierre was last seen wearing blue plaid pajama pants, a brown sweater with a gray zip-up hooded sweated shirt and brown slippers with gray socks. It is unknown if he has a hat cap on.

He is believed to be on foot, because all of the vehicles he has access to have been accounted for. He recently moved to Minneapolis after having lived in the 800 block of Ashland Avenue in St. Paul

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

