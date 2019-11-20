A veteran Minneapolis gang investigator who saved a woman who planned to jump off a bridge two years ago was among those honored by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office at its annual awards ceremony Wednesday.

Sgt. Sara Metcalf, who investigates gang shootings and other incidents of gun violence, received the Law Enforcement award. She has been with the department more than two decades and a sergeant since 2007.

In introducing Metcalf, Assistant County Attorney Thad Tudor said that his frequent collaborator on gang cases brings an enthusiasm to the job.

“Sara exemplifies that kind of investigator,” he told the audience of judges, attorneys, county officials and politicians crammed into the County Board room.

In November 2017, Metcalf became a local hero when, while working as a crisis negotiator, she climbed over the side of the Hennepin Avenue Bridge to reach a woman sitting on the ledge who had threatened to jump into the river below. After 20 minutes of talking to the woman, she convinced her to climb back over the railing and agree to be taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

Metcalf later told KARE-TV that she had extended her hand to the woman and explained that she’d also “been through stressful situations,” but that “today is not the day.”

At Wednesday’s awards ceremony, Metcalf thanked her colleagues for their service.

“I’m so lucky that I work with the most excellent MPD police officers and MPD investigators,” she said.

Among the others recognized at the ceremony were members of NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center and Abdi Ali, founder and executive director of the Center for Multicultural Mediation and Restorative Justice.