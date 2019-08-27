It was Sunday morning when Minneapolis mounted police officer Aaron Morrison’s cellphone buzzed with a text message that filled him with dread.

Diego, his frequent riding partner and one of the longest serving horses in the department’s mounted patrol unit, had suffered a serious leg injury earlier that morning, the message read. The prognosis for recovery was bleak, a veterinarian would later tell him.

Morrison drove out to the country ranch where the department’s dozen horses are stabled so that he could be with Diego when the vet put him down, cradling the horse’s head in his lap one last time.

“It is pretty devastating,” Morrison said in a phone interview this week. “There’s a lot of officers who are really sad today because he’s gone.”

Since joining the department in 2009, the 20-year-old buckskin gelding had a reputation as a “kind, gentle” horse, who had earned the trust of his handlers for his calm demeanor in even the most raucous bar-close crowds, Morrison said.

The relationship between horse and rider is unique, said Morrison, likening it to the bond shared by a K-9 officer and his or her dog. And so news of Diego’s death hit hard with the 29-person mounted unit, he said.

“He was just probably one of our greatest horses,” said Morrison, one of three full-time officers in the unit, which also has a sergeant permanently assigned to it. “When you get on a horse, it’s amazing, the people, they will come out and talk to you.”

The life of a police horse is one of hours spent entertaining children at parades, block parties and other events — punctuated by moments of intensity, as a recent bystander video showing a group of mounted patrolmen galloping toward the scene of a downtown shooting proved.

The unit announced Diego’s death on its Facebook page, where dozens of people left their condolences for “Officer Diego,” including other police mounted units from across the Midwest.

“I’m so very sorry for your loss I pray he is in heaven running and frolicking in a lush green meadow,” said one commenter.

“It’s hard to lose any of our faithful steeds, just hurts more when we lose the special ones,” wrote another.

Diego was buried Sunday in the 80-acre pasture near Maple Plain, Minn., where he and the other police horses trained and grazed. The unit wants to put a bronze plaque on the spot, paid for through its nonprofit foundation, and eventually hold an honor guard ceremony befitting any fallen officer.

Diego was about two or three years from the age when most police horses retire, Morrison said, with many being returned to their original owners to live out their days.

“We don’t want them to be worked anymore,” Morrison said. “We just want them to have a nice quiet life, grow old and just be a horse.”