A man was stabbed to death in a south Minneapolis apartment late Saturday night after an apparent domestic dispute, according to police and scanner reports.

The man, who was thought to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police spokesman Corey Schmidt said. His death was the city’s third homicide of the year.

An autopsy, expected in the next few days, will determine the precise cause and manner of death, Schmidt said.

Another man, whose identity wasn’t immediately known but who is thought to be related to the victim, was taken downtown for questioning and is expected to be booked into county jail early Sunday, Schmidt said.

Someone summoned police about 10:50 p.m. to a third-story apartment in the stout, brown building in the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue S. to break up an domestic dispute after hearing a woman yelling inside the unit, police said. The caller mentioned that the dispute was between a brother and sister, according to scanner reports.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who had been stabbed in the chest, Schmidt said.

No further details were immediately available.