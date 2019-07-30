Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting Monday night in which a 21-year-old man was wounded while trying to sell his phone.

But, there's still some confusion about where exactly the shooting took place.

About 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, police went to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale to take a statement from a man who showed up with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A witness told officers that the victim had arranged to sell his phone to an unidentified suspect, who instead robbed and shot the man, officials said. His condition wasn't immediately known.

But, they said, the witness did not say where the incident occurred, though a police report suggested that "information in the call indicated that the incident may have happened in Minneapolis."

Police are investigating, but no arrests had been announced as of Tuesday morning.