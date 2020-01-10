Minneapolis police are investigating an auto theft that occurred Thursday while children were in the vehicle.
A father had left his children in the back seat of a running car around 4:45 p.m. while he picked up another child from school, according to Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten.
The thief stole the car near E. 24th Street and Chicago Avenue before abandoning it a few blocks away.
Police found the vehicle with the children safe inside and reunited them with their father.
