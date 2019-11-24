Police are investigating a string of BB-gun related incidents in Minneapolis’ North Side late Friday that left one woman injured.

Windows were also shot out of Metro Transit buses, and a bus shelter at the corner of N. Plymouth and Emerson avenues was targeted in the hourlong attack, police said.

It was not immediately clear Saturday whether the incidents were connected.

A BB struck Wendy Puckett in the nose in the area of W. Broadway and N. Emerson avenues on Friday night.

Puckett, owner of Wendy’s House of SOUL, was identified in a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said that Puckett was struck after leaving work Friday and would require surgery.

Investigators from the Minneapolis Police Department and Metro Transit police were reviewing surveillance video to try to identify suspects.

No one had been arrested as of Saturday evening.