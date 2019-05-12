Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old man who is in need of his medications.
Aadan Muuse Abdilahi was last seen around 9:40 p.m. Friday on the 3200 block of S. Park Avenue. He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
His family is concerned about his welfare. Authorities ask anyone who sees him to call 911.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
As Wisconsin's hemp industry blooms, will marijuana be next?
When Abbie Testaberg married her husband, Jody, in 2010, she told him to quit his job. He had been working for a medical marijuana cooperative in California when the couple met in Wisconsin.
Local
In Minn. counties losing people, immigrants slow the decline
New arrivals are helping slow, halt or even reverse falling census counts in 15 Minnesota counties.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police ask for help in finding missing 56-year-old man
Aadan Muuse Abdilahi was last seen Friday night and is in need of his medications.
Local
High cost of meds is driving Minnesotans across the border
Diabetes activists head to Canada to snare affordable medicine and supplies.
Minneapolis
Last flour mill carries forward Minneapolis' industrial legacy
Looming across from the 38th Street light-rail station in south Minneapolis, the century-old Atkinson Mill survives in a city that once boasted dozens.