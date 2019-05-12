Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old man who is in need of his medications.

Aadan Muuse Abdilahi was last seen around 9:40 p.m. Friday on the 3200 block of S. Park Avenue. He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

His family is concerned about his welfare. Authorities ask anyone who sees him to call 911.