Three men who police say are linked to a Sunday fatal stabbing at a St. Cloud nightclub are now in custody.

Minneapolis police arrested two of the suspects — Christopher Lamar Johnson, 26, and Lawrence Michael Johnson, 28 — without incident Thursday afternoon.

St. Cloud police had arrested 27-year-old Bryant Jerome Stephenson on Monday, and he is jailed on second-degree murder charges.

The three suspects, all from St. Cloud, are now being held in the Stearns County jail.

The fatal stabbing occurred around 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the Red Carpet Nightclub at 11 S. 5th Av., police said.

Unity McGill, 29, of St. Cloud, was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital and died there.