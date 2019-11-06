Imagine this Parkway Pizza as an artist-designed slice. (photo by Denny Park)

Who doesn’t like their pizza with a side of art?

The Parkway Pizza chain is offering three grants — one for $1,000 and two for $500 for any emerging artist in Minnesota.

Winning artists will be invited to hang their artwork at one of Pizza Parkway’s three locations in Minneapolis and St. Louis Park and create an artist-designed pizza recipe that will be available on the menu through the duration of their solo show.

Parkway Pizza owners Sam Nestingen and Tyler Dill say they felt compelled to offer this opportunity to artists because of risks they took to open their own pizza place. They did that 13 years ago on “a wing and a prayer” and help from their previous employer/mentor, Lake Harriet Pizza. Nestingen saved $12,000, and Dill borrowed $3,000 from his family to buy the Goff’s Pizza Italia in south Minneapolis and transform it into Parkway Pizza.

To qualify as an “emerging artist,” entrants should be aiming for a professional career in the arts, but not yet fully established in the field.

To apply for the grant, send an email to kate@bishopiverson.com with a general artist statement/bio (including name, phone number, and social media/website links), a short essay no longer than one page explaining why you deserve the grant, and six to eight images of your artwork (no bigger than 1000 pixels long).

The pizza-loving judges include local arts professionals Robyne Robinson, the former TV personality who now runs the fiveXfive Public Arts Consultants firm; Circa Gallery director Krista Anderson-Larson, and Dr. Brenda Kayzar, collaborative strategist at Urbane DrK Consutling.

Submissions are open until Dec. 20, and grant recipients will be notified in January.