Police patrolling Minneapolis parks could be wearing body cameras by late fall.

The Minneapolis Park Board will hold a meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the cameras and a proposed policy for the Park Police Department to follow in using them. The public hearing on the policy begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Park Board included $45,000 in its 2017 budget to outfit all 35 sworn patrol officers with the cameras. The goals of using the cameras, according to board documents, include “increased Park Police officer accountability, better documentation and evidence, and reduction in conduct complaints and applications of force.”

The use of body cameras has become widespread around the nation amid growing demands for more transparency and police accountability. Park Police would join a growing list of police departments in the Twin Cities metro area that have outfitted officers with body cameras. All Minneapolis Police Department officers wear the cameras and St. Paul Police have piloted them. Suburban departments, including Burnsville and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, have also added body cameras.

Minneapolis Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto said the use of body-worn cameras has reduced complaints and the use of force in other departments. Under the proposed policy, park officers would not be required to alert people that they are being recorded.

“This is one of many tools that we’re using to serve the public better,” Ohotto said. “It’s advantageous for departments to use them.”

The proposed Park Police policy, which is similar to that of the Minneapolis Police Department’s, governs the use of the body cameras and retention and access to the video recordings, among other things. Officers would turn on their cameras for vehicle stops, interactions with suspects, when using force, and during verbal confrontations, property searches and arrests. Normal interactions with civilians inside and outside of the park would not be recorded.

The public can still comment on the policy by online survey until June 20.