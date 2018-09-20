Minneapolis residents are invited to discuss park policing and safety at two listening sessions to be held next month by the city’s Park and Recreation Board.

The sessions, to be held Oct. 1 and 2, come in the wake of a July incident where park police officers handcuffed and pointed their guns at four unarmed Somali-American teens at Minnehaha Park.

The officers involved are still on the job and no charges were filed against the 911 caller whose claim prompted police to respond.

Since the incident, the interim superintendent, commissioners staff and consultants have discussed an action plan to improve safety and park policing, the board said. Discussions will be reported to the board and used toward a park police plan to be drafted next year, according to the news release.

“The [Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board] is committed to providing safe places for children and adults to gather and play,” the news release read.

Recently, commissioners also voted to create a park police advisory council and support legislation that would strengthen penalties and/or laws for reporting inaccurate information to police, which would be part of the board’s 2019 legislative agenda.

The community sessions will be held:

• Oct. 1: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Phillips Community Center, 2323 11th Av. S.

• Oct. 2: 5:30-7:30 p.m., North Commons Recreation Center, 1801 James Av. N.