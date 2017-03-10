By early May, Minneapolis residents and visitors will enjoy completely tobacco-free city parks, recreation facilities and buildings.

The Park Board voted unanimously Wednesday to ban the use of all tobacco products at parks and park facilities. Officials said that the stringent smokefree rules are an effort to curb smoking and promote healthy living, rather than a punitive act against smokers.

“We hear from a lot of folks that have asthma and that find it difficult to be around tobacco smoke, and that’s a negative impact for their ability to be active in the system,” said Commissioner Steffanie Musich, who spearheaded the ban effort.

“We’re making sure that we’re passing policies that keep the parks welcoming for all users.”

The new policy covers a wide range of tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes and chewing tobacco. The only exception allows tobacco use for traditional American Indian practices.

The Park Board passed a similar policy in 2009 but only focused on playgrounds, athletic fields and buildings.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Minneapolis Healthier Parks Initiative, 67 percent of city residents have been exposed to secondhand smoke in Minneapolis parks. Among other things, the ban would protect children at play from secondhand smoke.

“This is great that the Park Board committed to the health of park users,” said LaTrisha Vetaw, health policy and advocacy manager at Northpoint Health and Wellness Center in Minneapolis, who lobbied for the policy. “This 100 percent tobacco-free policy will protect a lot of people from secondhand exposure.”

The Park Board will update park signage to alert smokers and educate the public that tobacco use is prohibited. The policy will be enforced by Park police and staff.