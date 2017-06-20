Uber drivers have long been asking for a way to allow passengers to leave them a tip. On Tuesday they got their wish.

The ride hailing giant rolled out a new feature which allows passengers to use the app to give a few extra dollars toward their driver when they finish rating a completed trip. The new option debuted in Minneapolis, Seattle and Houston Tuesday, but will expand to all markets by the end of July, said Molly Spaeth, a spokeswoman for the San Francisco-based company.

“It’s the right thing to do, it’s long overdue, and there’s no time like the present,” she said in a statement.

Uber has about 6,000 active drivers in the Twin Cities who have completed four or more trips in the past month, Spaeth said.

The change in policy comes as Uber embarks on what it is calling “180 Days of Change,” a companywide effort designed to meaningfully fix and improve the driving experience, she said.

Along with allowing tipping, the company also announced in an e-mail to drivers that they will receive a fee if a rider cancels after more than 2 minutes, down from 5 minutes, and that Uber will pay drivers a per-minute rate when they have to wait more than 2 minutes for a passenger.

In the move to allow in-app tipping, Uber joins its biggest rival, Lyft, which has already allowed passengers to use its app to tip drivers.

Uber said it also will offer drivers injury protection insurance.

“Over the next 180 days we are committed to making driving with Uber better than ever,” the e-mail signed by Uber’s Head of U.S. Operations Rachel Holt and Head of Driver Experience Aaron Schildkrout. “We know there’s a long road ahead, but we won’t stop until we get there.”

The next round of improvements are expected in July.